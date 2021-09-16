Analysts Anticipate Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $204.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $206.12 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $958.35 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. black and white Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Criteo by 25.9% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 779,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 20.2% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 424,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Criteo by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.94. 87,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.86. Criteo has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.