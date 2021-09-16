Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.09 Million

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report $225.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.97 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $917.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $923.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 705,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.