Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.09 Million

Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report $225.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.97 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $917.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $923.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 705,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.