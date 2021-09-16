Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.02. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.58.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

