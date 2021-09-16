Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Viasat posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 607,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,297,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Viasat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.83. 526,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

