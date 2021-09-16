Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15,286.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 109.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000.

Alkermes stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 1,771,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

