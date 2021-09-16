Analysts Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 2,050,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,824. The firm has a market cap of $306.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.