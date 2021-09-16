Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.44. Envista reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Envista.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $513,280 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period.

NYSE NVST traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,579. Envista has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.