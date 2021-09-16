Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.81. 312,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,525. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

