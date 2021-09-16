Analysts Offer Predictions for ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ImmunityBio in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. 82.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

