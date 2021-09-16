Analysts Set 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) PT at $8.27

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.27.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $8.71 price objective on shares of 3i Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.01. 1,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

