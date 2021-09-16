Analysts Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Target Price at $268.06

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.06.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after acquiring an additional 81,156 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AON by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

AON opened at $293.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.87. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $295.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.