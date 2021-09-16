Analysts Set Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Price Target at $129.67

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of DNKEY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.32. 23,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.12%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

