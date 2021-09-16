Analysts Set EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target at $5.67

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXFO. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EXFO remained flat at $$6.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.01. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in EXFO by 3,934.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 597,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,234 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth $2,031,000. Price Michael F bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the first quarter worth $527,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the second quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO, Inc engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module.

