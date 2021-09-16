Analysts Set Expectations for Revolve Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RVLV. Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE RVLV opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,021.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,686,547 shares of company stock worth $108,555,903. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

