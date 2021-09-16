Analysts Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) PT at GBX 328.33

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

GRI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 319 ($4.17). 1,233,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 311.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 292.65. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 278 shares of company stock valued at $88,364.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

