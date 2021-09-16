Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $126.20

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,028. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,238. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.38 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

