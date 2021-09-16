Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) PT at $129.33

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM opened at $121.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

