Analyzing CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CF Bankshares pays out 2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of CF Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CF Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

CF Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 41.43%. Given CF Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CF Bankshares is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 29.21% 24.41% 1.85% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.67% 22.74% 2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CF Bankshares and Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $102.38 million 1.07 $29.61 million $4.47 4.58 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million 3.34 $58.73 million N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats CF Bankshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

