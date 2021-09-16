Analyzing Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Copper Mountain Mining 22.82% 23.73% 10.44%

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.38 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.23 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 242.86%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 70.36%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Fury Gold Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.