Analyzing Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) & uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of uniQure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of uniQure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A uniQure 60.66% 90.98% 66.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and uniQure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 uniQure 0 1 11 0 2.92

Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.50%. uniQure has a consensus price target of $59.95, suggesting a potential upside of 64.79%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than Sensei Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and uniQure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$20.10 million ($12.53) -0.85 uniQure $37.51 million 44.69 -$125.02 million ($2.81) -12.95

Sensei Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sensei Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

uniQure beats Sensei Biotherapeutics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

