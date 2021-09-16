Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Insider Sells $666,349.34 in Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ana G. Pinczuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Anaplan stock opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.91.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

