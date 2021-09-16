Anchor Protocol Market Cap Tops $433.29 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00007886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $433.29 million and approximately $25.05 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,937,606 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

