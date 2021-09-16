Andesa Financial Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $415.28. 95,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $391.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.28 and a 200-day moving average of $398.42.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

