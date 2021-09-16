Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 2.2% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.91% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 289,533 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 471,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 197,293 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 142,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 117,480 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 116,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 70,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,746. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

