Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after buying an additional 542,798 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,776,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 729,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,853,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,329,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,407,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. 1,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,258. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

