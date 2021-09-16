Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

NYSE IQV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

