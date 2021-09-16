Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,700 Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEVL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 237.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LEVL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Level One Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $214.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

