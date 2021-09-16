Angel Seafood Holdings Limited (ASX:AS1) Insider Michael Porter Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited (ASX:AS1) insider Michael Porter sold 3,000,000 shares of Angel Seafood stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11), for a total value of A$450,000.00 ($321,428.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.24.

Angel Seafood Company Profile

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited produces, manufactures, markets, and sells organic and sustainable oysters in Australia and Asia. The company also exports its products. Angel Seafood Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Port Lincoln, Australia.

