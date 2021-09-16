Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

