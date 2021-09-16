Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,593.65

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,593.65 ($20.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,424 ($18.60). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,466 ($19.15), with a volume of 903,939 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on ANTO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,262 ($16.49).
The company has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,456.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,593.65.
About Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
