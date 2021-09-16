APENFT 1-Day Volume Tops $499.78 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One APENFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market capitalization of $83.67 million and approximately $499.78 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

