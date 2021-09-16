Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 490,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

