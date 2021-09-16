Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $149.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

