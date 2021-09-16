Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE:AIT traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $85.40. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

