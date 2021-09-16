Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.48

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 91146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,357 over the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.