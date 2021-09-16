Apriem Advisors Has $8.57 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Apriem Advisors reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 191,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,429,000 after purchasing an additional 189,985 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,532,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $300.08. 20,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,920. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

