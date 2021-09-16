Apriem Advisors Purchases 1,086 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apriem Advisors lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 56.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.21. 43,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $179.97. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.