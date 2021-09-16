Apriem Advisors Purchases 4,470 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Apriem Advisors grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 1,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,834. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

