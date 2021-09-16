Apriem Advisors Raises Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Apriem Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.75.

ED stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 43,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

