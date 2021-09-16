Apriem Advisors Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Apriem Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $395.74. 136,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,432. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.12 and a 200 day moving average of $366.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

