ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of AETUF opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

