ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €36.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.69 ($44.34).

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

