ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives €36.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Shares of ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.69 ($44.34).

MT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

