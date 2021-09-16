Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

