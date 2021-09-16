Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the August 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ARHVF opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Archer has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. The company provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; and modular drilling rigs.

