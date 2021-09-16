Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Arco Platform stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $699.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

