Arepacoin Hits Market Cap of $192,897.28 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 260.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $192,897.28 and $6.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 210.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 151.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,178,763 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

