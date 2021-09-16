Arizona State Retirement System Has $187,000 Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $741.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

