Arizona State Retirement System Has $201,000 Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $706.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

