Arizona State Retirement System Invests $197,000 in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 88,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Romeo Power by 942.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,972,489 shares in the company, valued at $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

RMO stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

