Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $172,000 Investment in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the first quarter worth $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $203,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth $592,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.04 million, a P/E ratio of -70.07 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

